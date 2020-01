UPDATE: Authorities say they’ve both been found and are safe.

Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing girls.

Kadiee and Ruth Walking Eagle, both 12-years-old have been reported missing, and with impending winter conditions, the RCPD has made locating them a top priority.

Kadiee Walking Eagle is 5’4” 140 lbs, and was last seen wearing light colored pants.

Ruth Walking Eagle is 5’3” and 150 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black Champion sweatshirt.