RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are investigating shots fired early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 1700 Block of North Maple Avenue at around 5 a.m. Thursday for a report of multiple shots fired.

Authorities say when they arrived on the scene, they could hear the gunshots going off. A large apartment complex was hit by bullets.

No suspects have been arrested. No injuries have been reported.