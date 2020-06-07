Authorities in Rapid City investigating homicide, suspect in custody

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A man is behind bars after an assault at a Rapid City hotel that left one person dead.

Officials say they were called to a hotel in Rapid City at 10 p.m. Saturday for a report of an assault. Authorities found the victim unresponsive inside one of the rooms at the hotel.

After talking to multiple witnesses, authorities identified the suspect as 29-year-old Lawrence Mexican of Rapid City.

Mexican was located early Sunday morning, sleeping in an area just south of the Civic Center’s overflow parking lot. Authorities say blood was found on Mexican’s shoes and socks.

Mexican was taken into custody and is being charged with second-degree murder.