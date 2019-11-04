Authorities in Pennington County still searching for missing man, girl

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in western KELOLAND are asking area hunters for their help finding two missing people.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s office posted on Twitter saying, “If you see something, say something.”

Authorities are currently looking for two people: Larry Genzlinger and Serenity Dennard.

Genzlinger was hunting near Deerfield Lake when he went missing on October 1st.

Serenity Dennard has not been seen since February when she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home in Rockerville.

Anyone with information should contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (605) 394-2151.