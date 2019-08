Deputies in Pennington County need your help tracking down a robbery suspect.

A Native American man robbed the Corner Pantry on Highway 44 just before 3 a.m. Monday.

The suspect showed a silver handgun, demanded money then left with the cash.

The clerk says the man was wearing a light gray and black hoodie with a blue bandana over his face.

If you have any information on this case, contact the sheriff’s office.