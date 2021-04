PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two children who left Southwest Middle School this afternoon.

Authorities are looking for Xavier Wangen and Takoda Lynch, both are 12 years old.

The sheriff’s office says they left the school unaccompanied and have reason to be concerned about their wellbeing.

Both boys are mainly dressed in black. If you know where the boys are, call the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.