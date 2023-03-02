SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Nebraska State Patrol says it is aware of several 9-1-1 calls about school shootings that have turned out to be fake.

Authorities say there is no credible information that any such school shooting has taken place in Nebraska today.

The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting local law enforcement and school districts that receive these calls.

Just a few months ago, several South Dakota schools were also victims of so called “swatting calls”.

This is when people make fake phone calls in order to have a large police response or a S.W.A.T. team respond to an area.