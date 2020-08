Authorities in Moody County are asking for help locating a runaway teen.

16-year-old Jona Peltier was last seen running from the Moody County Court house after getting sentenced to the Juvenile Department of Corrections.

Peltier was last seen near the corner of Pipestone Avenue and Center St. She was wearing a dark hoodie, gray sweatpants and black shoes. Peltier has a tattoo above her right eye with her last name.