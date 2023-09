SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding Sheena and Emelia Browning for various charges.

30-year-old Sheena is wanted for aggravated assault and possession of a stolen vehicle. And 19-year-old Emelia is wanted for robbery, assault, theft and possession of a stolen vehicle and more

If you have any information on where they are, call the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.