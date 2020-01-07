Authorities in Minnehaha Co. looking for robbery suspect possibly linked to three cases

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a robbery suspect who may be linked to three cases.

Monday night, someone walked into the Wall Lake gas station with a sawed off shotgun and demanded money. The man was wearing black shoes and a black hoodie.

Authorities say it’s possible the suspect could be related to robberies at the Red Roof Inn Sunday and the Dollar General last week in Sioux Falls.

Authorities say witnesses gave similar descriptions of the suspect in all three.

“The basic information we were able to obtain from all three,” Phillips said about why authorities believe the three are connected. “The shotgun is one key item used at all three of them,” Capt. Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Phillips said the shotgun appears to be sawed off.