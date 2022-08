LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is currently asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old.

Mellonie Read courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Mellonie Read courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Mellonie Read courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Mellonie Read courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mellonie Read is listed as a runaway.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 605-764-2664.