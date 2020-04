UPDATE: Authorities say she was found safely as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities in Jackson County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 3-year-old girl.

Authorities say the girl could be on or near Highway 73, a couple of miles north of I-90. The girl was last seen Tuesday morning wearing turquoise pajamas with pink sleeves.

The girl has blonde hair and was last seen with her blue heeler dog.

If you saw anything please contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 605-837-2285