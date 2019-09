CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities in Custer are asking the public to stay out of the area of the Mickelson Trail north of the Custer football field to the trail head at Crazy Horse.

Custer County Emergency Management says they have dog teams and drones in the area looking for a missing man, Jacob Diedtrich.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Diedtrich, you’re asked to contact authorities.