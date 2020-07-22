Authorities in Brookings searching for possible witnesses in the drowning of Molu Zarpeleh

BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — Police in Brookings continue to investigate the drowning of 10-year-old Molu Zarpeleh.

Authorities are looking to talk to people that may have passed through the area 12th St. S and Southland Lane on July 2 between 6:45 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Brookings Police posted these photos on their Facebook page Wednesday:

The post said these people are potential witnesses. If you recognize anyone in these photos, or you are pictured or passed through that area during that time frame you’re asked to contact Brookings Police.