SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a weekend homicide in Spearfish.

Police say 43-year-old Destiny Dawn Rogers suffered a gunshot wound at a home on St. Joe Street early Saturday morning. Rogers was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities have arrested her husband, 33-year-old Dreau Lester Rogers, for first-degree murder as well as for a pair of drug-related charges. He’s being held in the Lawrence County Jail.