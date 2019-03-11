Authorities Identify Woman Killed In February Crash On Interstate 29
The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the woman who died in a crash along I-29 last month.
Authorities say 34-year-old Angela DeRuyter of Tea died when her semi-truck drifted off the interstate on February 21.
The truck hit a guardrail and bridge pillar.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
