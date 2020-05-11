Authorities identify the person killed in crash near Scenic

The woman killed in a crash Thursday night near Scenic has been identified.

Authorities say a vehicle was traveling westbound on South Dakota Highway 44 when the driver lost control negotiating a curve. The vehicle went off the road and rolled

A passenger in the vehicle, 29-year-old Rae Whirlwind Horse of Batesland, S.D., was thrown from the vehicle and killed. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver, 28-year-old Orrie Bettleyoun suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital.

Two children in the vehicle received minor injuries. Charges are pending against the driver.

The highway patrol continues to investigate.