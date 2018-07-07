Authorities Identify The 5 People Killed In Crash East Of Yankton

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Authorities have released the names of the five people who were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash east of Yankton.

Authorities say a Yankton police officer was attempting to stop a 1996 Acura Integra that was traveling east on South Dakota Highway 50. The Integra shut off its headlights and crossed onto the westbound lanes where it collided with a 2010 Nissan Sentra that was traveling westbound.

Two Sioux Falls men were in the Acura Integra. The driver, 29-year-old Michael Worlie, and the passenger, 27-year-old Joshua Odens, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra, 40-year-old Tawna Lichty-Reineke, and two passengers, 43-year-old Chad Reineke, and 10-year-old Janicka Luschen were killed in the crash. They were all from Yankton.

A fourth person in the Sentra, a 12-year-old female was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital where she remains hospitalized with life threatening injuries. She is also from Yankton.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

