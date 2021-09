MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Mitchell say they have identified the person who is suspected to have connection with a fire at a business on Monday.

The Mitchell Fire Department was called to Graham Tire for reports of a fire just before 5 p.m. Firefighters arriving on scene found around 30 tractor tires on fire in the east storage lot.

Courtesy of Marley Taylor

Courtesy of Marley Taylor

Courtesy of Marley Taylor



Crews brought the fire under control in an hour, officials say. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire was determined to be malicious by fire officials.