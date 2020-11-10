Authorities identify skeletal remains in Charles Mix County; Seek additional information on individual

CHARLES MIX COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified the skeletal remains found on Nov. 2 in Charles Mix County as Ryan Pyle, 37.

Pyle’s remains were found in public hunting ground about 12 1/2 miles west of Platte, on the south side of South Dakota Highway 44. He was identified through dental records, the South Dakota Attorney General’s office and the South Dakota Fusion Center said in a news release.

Pyle had been reported missing since Sept. 23 and was last seen in Minnesota on Aug. 2. The Gregory County Sheriff’s office found Pyle’s vehicle with North Dakota license plates abandoned on a rural gravel road on Aug. 26, authorities said.

Pyle is described as white male who was six feet tall and weighed 235 pounds. He was traveling in a 2008 grey Toyota Camry with North Dakota license plate 584ASJ. He may have had a small white dog with him. Pyle was also known to have a guitar and an orange-colored backpack.

Anyone who saw or had contact with Pyle after 7 p.m. on Aug. 7 is asked to contact the Charles Mix Sheriff’s Office at 605-487-7625.