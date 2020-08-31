Authorities identify person killed in Moody County crash

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
KELO crash accident generic

The woman killed in a crash Friday night west of Flandreau has been identified.

Around 10:30 p.m. a pickup was heading north on 474th Avenue when it failed to stop for a stop sign, and it collided with an eastbound pickup on Highway 32, according to police.

A passenger in the pickup traveling eastbound, 39-year-old Candice Peterson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup traveling northbound sustained serious life-threatening injures.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests