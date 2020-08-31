Authorities identify person killed in Moody County crash

The woman killed in a crash Friday night west of Flandreau has been identified.

Around 10:30 p.m. a pickup was heading north on 474th Avenue when it failed to stop for a stop sign, and it collided with an eastbound pickup on Highway 32, according to police.

A passenger in the pickup traveling eastbound, 39-year-old Candice Peterson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup traveling northbound sustained serious life-threatening injures.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.