Authorities identify person killed in Deuel County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO crash accident generic

The person killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon south of Revillo has been identified.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 212 and 482nd Avenue. A 20-year-old woman was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado HD pickup eastbound on U.S. Highway 212. As she went to turn left, the pickup collided with a westbound 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup.

The driver of the S-10 pickup, 62-year-old Williams Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Pushback Page – Right Sidebar – B

ad

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests