Authorities identify person killed in Deuel County crash

The person killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon south of Revillo has been identified.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 212 and 482nd Avenue. A 20-year-old woman was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado HD pickup eastbound on U.S. Highway 212. As she went to turn left, the pickup collided with a westbound 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup.

The driver of the S-10 pickup, 62-year-old Williams Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.