The person killed in a rollover crash south of Tea Saturday night has been identified.

Authorities say a pickup truck was traveling westbound on 273rd Street when the driver lost control, went into the ditch and rolled.

A passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old Brendan Hofer, of Sioux Falls, was ejected from the pickup and killed.

The driver, 19-year-old Corey Hofer and an 18-year-old passenger received minor injuries.

Authorities say charges are pending against the driver.