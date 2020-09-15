Authorities identify person killed in Brown County crash

The woman killed in a two-vehicle crash last Friday morning west of Columbia has been identified.

Authorities say a Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on 391st Avenue when it failed to stop at a stop sign posted at the intersection with 123rd Street. The vehicle was struck in the intersection by a semi-truck, which was westbound on 123rd Street.

The driver of the Dodge, 57-year-old Paula Kleinsasser was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi received serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.