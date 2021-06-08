Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Brown County crash

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a motorcycle-pickup crash Friday night north of Aberdeen has been identified.

Authorities say a Harley Davidson was traveling southbound on 387th Avenue. A pickup traveling north on 387th Avenue crossed into the southbound lane where the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the motorcycle, 27-year-old Casey Kulm died from injuries sustained in the crash. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the pickup, 19-year-old Carson Maunu was not injured. Charges are pending against him.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.