Authorities identify man who died in crash west of Elkton

ELKTON, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a two-vehicle crash west of Elkton.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 69-year-old Robert Rochel, of Elkton, was pronounced dead at the scene of Monday afternoon’s crash.

The patrol says Rochel was driving a pickup truck west on state Highway 13 when he made a U-turn at an intersection. The pickup crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and into the path of semitrailer loaded with gravel.

The semi driver was not injured.

