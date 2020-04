Authorities have identified the person killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon north of Viborg.

55-year-old Shane St. Clair, of Sioux Falls, was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle on South Dakota Highway 19. The motorcycle skidded and St. Clair was thrown from the bike.

St. Clair was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.