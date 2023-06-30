SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have identified the person killed in a motorcycle crash last Friday.

The driver of the motorcycle who was killed in the crash has been identified as 28-year-old Anthony Goodman Jr, of Sioux Falls.

Sam Clemens, with Sioux Falls Police, says that Goodman was traveling straight at the intersection of 41st Street and S. Ellis Road when a pickup truck taking a left-handed turn collided with the motorcycle.

The investigation is still ongoing. No charges have been filed.