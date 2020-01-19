1  of  4
Closings & Delays
City of Huron Faith Baptist Fellowship Faith Lutheran Church Lake Campbell Lutheran Church

Authorities identify man killed in Lawrence County crash

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
KELO crash generic

Authorities have identified the 66-year-old man killed in a crash Sunday, January 12, southwest of Nemo.

Daniel Johnson of Nemo, was traveling northeast on Merritt Estates Road when he went into the east ditch. Johnson attempted to drive out of the ditch, but his SUV vaulted off the roadway and collided with tree. The SUV overturned and landed on its roof.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person involved in the crash.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests