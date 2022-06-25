YARMOUTH, Iowa (AP) – The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a grain silo collapse as a 30-year-old resident of the small southeast Iowa city of Winfield.

The sheriff’s office said Friday that Rickey Ryan Kammerer was killed in the collapse of the silo Tuesday morning at the Agri-way Grain Elevators in Yarmouth. His body was recovered Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said two men had just unloaded a semitrailer full of grain into a holding shed at the elevator when they heard a loud bang and began running from the facility as the silo partially collapsed.

Nearly 60 emergency responders, contractors and towing crew members responded to the scene to remove the debris in an effort to reach the man.