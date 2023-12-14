SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The person hit and killed by a bus Wednesday morning in Sioux Falls has been identified.

Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police says the man has been identified as 50-year-old Byron Arturo Cardona, from Sioux Falls.

The collision happened when a school bus traveling west on 12th Street made a left turn to go south on Garfield Avenue. Cardona was crossing Garfield Avenue and was hit by the bus.

Clemens says authorities are asking nearby businesses for surveillance video from the time of the crash. Clemens says the investigation into the crash is likely to take four to six weeks.