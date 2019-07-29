Authorities identify man found in the Big Sioux River

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on autopsy results after a man’s body was found in the Big Sioux River this weekend. Deputies say kayakers discovered the body Saturday evening near Brandon.

Authorities identified the man as 50-year-old Leland Dwight Fallis of Sioux Falls.

Right now investigators do not believe foul play was involved.

“We were able to speak with family, the last time he had been seen by family was on July 24th in the night time hours. He left a residence near east Rice Street and North Richard Place on foot and then they had not seen him since.”

The sheriff’s office is looking into the circumstances that lead up to the man’s death and how he ended up in the river.