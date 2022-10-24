SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The three men killed in a crash east of Oelrichs last Thursday have been identified.
The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times.
26-year-old Michael Walking of Pine Ridge, 25-year-old Darrell Eagle of Hot Springs and 26-year-old Marco Starr of Pine Ridge were all pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant in the car suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.