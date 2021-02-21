Authorities ID victims of fatal crash near Wagner

WAGNER, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified the four people killed, and one injured, in a crash near Wagner last Tuesday.

On Tuesday, February 16, A 2003 Chrysler Sebring driven by Agnes Drapeaux, 31, of Mitchell was southbound on South Dakota Highway 50 when it failed to stop at an intersection. The vehicle collided with a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Lynette Ashes, 54, of Wagner.

Lynette Ashes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drapeaux and two passengers, 28-year-old Michaela Rainbow of Lake Andes and 33-year-old Milton LaRose of Omaha, of the Sebring had to be extricated and were transported to a Wagner hospital where they were pronounced dead. The fourth passenger of the Sebring, 27-year-old Lawrence Thunder Horse of Lake Andes, was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

None of the people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.