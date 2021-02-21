Authorities ID victims of fatal crash near Wagner

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO South Dakota Highway Patrol

WAGNER, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified the four people killed, and one injured, in a crash near Wagner last Tuesday.

On Tuesday, February 16, A 2003 Chrysler Sebring driven by Agnes Drapeaux, 31, of Mitchell was southbound on South Dakota Highway 50 when it failed to stop at an intersection. The vehicle collided with a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Lynette Ashes, 54, of Wagner.

Lynette Ashes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drapeaux and two passengers, 28-year-old Michaela Rainbow of Lake Andes and 33-year-old Milton LaRose of Omaha, of the Sebring had to be extricated and were transported to a Wagner hospital where they were pronounced dead. The fourth passenger of the Sebring, 27-year-old Lawrence Thunder Horse of Lake Andes, was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

None of the people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 