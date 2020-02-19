Authorities ID employee who was killed in barn collapse in northwest Iowa

REMBRANDT, Iowa (AP) – Authorities have released the name of an employee killed when equipment collapsed inside a barn in northwest Iowa.

Buena Vista County authorities say a structural failure early Friday morning at the Rembrandt Foods facility just east of Rembrandt caused a catastrophic collapse of equipment inside the building.

The victim had been working inside. He’s been identified as Humberto Jesus Lopez, who lived in Worthington, Minnesota. A search for him was suspended Friday evening because of safety concerns for rescue workers. Authorities say the search resumed Saturday, and his body was recovered around 2 p.m.

