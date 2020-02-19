Authorities ID employee who was killed in barn collapse in northwest Iowa

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Iowa Locator

REMBRANDT, Iowa (AP) – Authorities have released the name of an employee killed when equipment collapsed inside a barn in northwest Iowa.

Buena Vista County authorities say a structural failure early Friday morning at the Rembrandt Foods facility just east of Rembrandt caused a catastrophic collapse of equipment inside the building.

The victim had been working inside. He’s been identified as Humberto Jesus Lopez, who lived in Worthington, Minnesota. A search for him was suspended Friday evening because of safety concerns for rescue workers. Authorities say the search resumed Saturday, and his body was recovered around 2 p.m. 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss