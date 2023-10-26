SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office will continue to have an on-going investigation into a rural house explosion that happened last week near Humboldt.

Captain Josh Phillips with the MCSO told KELOLAND News the investigation into what led to the explosion will take a while. He said the sheriff’s office is leading the investigation but working with other entities like the State Fire Marshal’s office and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

He did confirm utility crews were working in the area of the house explosion, but stressed authorities believe no foul play is suspected.

Phillips said the explosion investigation will likely be open for months as evidence is collected and processed.

Ben Goehring died in the explosion, while Lori and Leland are recovering from serious injuries. KELOLAND News reported about area farmers helping the Goehring family finish harvest.

The explosion was the fifth home explosion in South Dakota in 2023.

In May, an explosion southeast of Fort Pierre killed three people and injured two more. Authorities released a preliminary cause of liquified petroleum(LP) gas migrating into the basement of the home. The cause of ignition is unknown but the explosion was ruled accidental.