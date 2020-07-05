Authorities give an update on the man missing in the Missouri River

The Stanley County Sheriff’s Office gave an update Sunday on the man missing in the Missouri River downstream from Oahe Dam.

Authorities have identified the missing man as Lee Weber of Pierre.

Weber had been with the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office since 2015.

“‘This is a sad moment for his family and all of us who knew Lee, but we are not surprised that he would risk his life to help someone else, especially a family member,” Hughes County Sheriff Darin Johnson said

Weber jumped into the river to save his eight-year-old son who had fallen from a moving boat. The child was saved by a nearby boat. Weber, who was not wearing a life jacket, was swept away by the river’s current.

Sunday afternoon, the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office said the search will be scaled back in the number of agencies involved but will continue.

The incident happened at 2:51 p.m. Friday, two miles northwest of Fort Pierre. An estimated 18 local, state and federal agencies have been involved in the search for Weber since Friday afternoon.