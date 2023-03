PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators say a fire at a Pierre middle school was intentionally set.

Officials say the fire happened at Georgia Morse Middle School just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the fire was in a boys’ bathroom on the second floor.

A captain with Pierre Police says the school’s resource officer was able to put most of the fire out. The school was evacuated due to the smoke and was closed for the rest of the day.

The incident remains under investigation.