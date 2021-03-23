Authorities: Driver of stolen vehicle crashes into tree, arrested on multiple charges

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Turner County were kept busy on Monday with a stolen vehicle crash that led to an arrest.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Turner County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a traffic complaint north of Chancellor. A deputy found a vehicle in a ditch, but the driver had fled on foot.

Shortly after, they were notified of a stolen vehicle near the first crash site. That vehicle later lost control and hit a tree head on. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was partially thrown from the vehicle. They received serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was arrested and faces multiple charges, including DUI, possession of a controlled drug or substance, ingestion, reckless driving and grand theft.

