SUMMIT, S.D. (KELO) — Two Nebraska men were arrested after a traffic stop outside of Summit, South Dakota.

The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened near a business on U.S. 12 just after 10:30 last night. During the search, a bb gun, dagger, machete, curved knife, multiple smaller knives, a cattle prong, along with meth and marijuana, were found in the car.

The driver, Deric Smith, and passenger, Johny Johnson, are facing multiple drug charges.