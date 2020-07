SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities investigating the Angela Armstrong case have announced an update on Wednesday.

At the Sioux Falls police briefing, spokesperson Sam Clemens said the Minnehaha Coroner has determined the manner of Armstrong’s death as suicide. He says the investigation is now closed.

Angela Armstrong hadn’t been seen since June 3. Her vehicle and an unidentified body were found in a garage on South Beal Avenue on June 23. Police later identified the body as Armstrong.