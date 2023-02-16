UPDATE: Authorities say Rayne has been located and is safe.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Concern is growing over a missing Sioux Falls girl. Police say 13-year-old Rayne Jennesse willingly left her home last Saturday.

She hasn’t been seen or heard from since. At this point, she is considered an endangered person

Rayne Jennesse was last seen in the Area of JFK Elementary on the west side of Sioux Falls. She was wearing a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. It was in the high 30’s at the time and police don’t believe she had a winter coat.

Since then, temperatures have dropped and the city’s gotten more snow and ice. Police are also growing concerned because there is something out of the ordinary about this missing persons case.

“Usually with younger kids like that they will talk to some friends or maybe have some social media access where they are posting stuff there would be some communication in this case she has not communicated with any of her friends there hasn’t been any posts that we’re aware of, really nothing,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police tell us officers are checking all sorts of addresses and talking with her friends looking for any information at all.

Due to the fact that she’s only 13, Rayne is considered an endangered person.

“Because of her age. A 13-year-old does not really have the forethought to plan on where to stay, where to get food those types of basic survival things,” Clemens said.

The cold and windy weather is also concerning. At this point, police are looking for any information at all.