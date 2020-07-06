Authorities continue to search for man who went missing in Missouri River

Authorities in Stanley County continue to search for a man who is presumed to have drowned after he tried to save his son.

This is a look at the search efforts this afternoon along the Missouri River.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 37-year-old Lee Weber.

Authorities say he dove into the river Friday afternoon to save his 8-year-old son.

A nearby boat rescued the child, but Weber, who was not wearing a life jacket, was swept away by the river’s current.

Weber was a Deputy Sheriff with Hughes County since 2015.