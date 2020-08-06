Authorities continue to investigate Sioux Empire Fair stabbing; Victim has non-life threatening injuries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a stabbing at the Sioux Empire Fair Thursday.

Authorities responded to the call of a stabbing at 11 p.m. Wednesday at the fairgrounds shortly after the Cody Johnson concert ended. Capt. Josh Phillips said the victim was transported to a hospital and has non-life threatening injuries.

Phillips said the victim had at least one stab wound to the abdomen. Authorities interviewed “a lot” of witnesses at the fair Wednesday night and believe “some type of argument” occurred before the stabbing.

No information on a possible suspect is being released at this time and there is no danger to the public, authorities said.

Phillips said there’s plenty of law enforcement presence at the Sioux Empire Fair. He said “you can’t walk very far and not see someone in uniform.”

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.