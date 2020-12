DAY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Day County Sheriff’s Department is still searching for Amy Dougherty, who went missing Wednesday after she left for work but never arrived.

Authorities say Dougherty left her house near Bristol on Wednesday morning. She was driving a 2002 black Chevy Trailblazer.

Dougherty’s sister, Amber Stanton, says the vehicle pictured is similar to the Trailblazer Amy drives. The color and make are the same as Dougherty’s. This is not the exact vehicle.

The search will continue through the weekend.

Authorities asks if anyone sees the vehicle or knows where Dougherty might be to call the Day County Sheriff’s office at (605) 345-3222.