HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (AP) – Federal authorities say a small plane crashed in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday east of the Hot Springs Municipal Airport. A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said the pilot was the only person aboard the single-engine plane, but no further details were provided.

Officials with the Fall River County Emergency Management Department did not immediately return a phone message seeking more information.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says they are investigating the crash of a Christavia Mk I airplane near Oral, South Dakota.