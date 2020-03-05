Authorities call deadly pizza delivery shooting ‘a crime of opportunity’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities with the Sioux Falls Police Department said the February 26 shooting of Casey Bonhorst, who was delivering a pizza when he was shot and killed, was “a crime of opportunity.”

Jahennessy Deunique LaPaul Bryant, 21, was arrested for two counts of 1st Degree murder, one count of 2nd Degree murder and one court of 1st Degree manslaughter in connection with the deadly shooting. Bryant was arrested without incident at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of East 26th Street, near Sycamore Avenue on Tuesday.

Lt. Terrance Matia said while there has been an arrest, the investigation is far from over until a successful prosecution of Bryant. Matia said investigators couldn’t share many details because of the on-going investigation and for protection of informants.

Matia said there was no information relating the incident to gang activity. Investigators believe there was an attempted robbery that led to the shooting.

Court documents say Bryant tried to rob Bonhorst on February 26th and he later told his friends he though he shot him twice.

Matia said the $25,000 reward for information about the crime helped guide the investigation, which he called “a statewide effort.”

KELOLAND News is looking at the court documents and will have more coverage of the investigation and Bryant online and on-air.