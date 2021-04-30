Authorities asking for public’s help locating man

CHEYENNE RIVER RESERVATION, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for the publics help locating a man Friday night.

According to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement’s Facebook page, authorities need help locating Floy Braun.

Photo courtesy of Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement

Photo courtesy of Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement

Braun, as pictured above, is 5’10”, 270 lbs., has balding brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, blue jeans and brown boots. Braun drives a white 2005 truck with camper on back. The back window of the camper is busted out.

If you have seen Braun or know where he is you are asked to call the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement at 605-964-2155 or contact local law enforcement.