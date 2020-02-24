Authorities asking for help locating a missing man

Authorities in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Jeffrey Dennis Funderberg was reported missing on Sunday. Funderberg left his house in a 2002 Ford Sportrac SUV, maroon in color, with South Dakota license plates, 44YC71.

Funderberg was last seen wearing a Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt, a black jacket and blue jeans.

According to his family, Funderberg has been without some of his daily medications. His family hasn’t heard from him since Sunday.

If anyone has knowledge of his whereabouts the Sioux Falls Police are asking that you call Metro Communications at 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 605-367-700.