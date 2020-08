SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County are asking for help in finding a suspect wanted for dumping debris on a rural road.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of construction trash piled up on a gravel road. Authorities said the trash was dumped on 268th Street, just south of the landfill, by a dump trailer or truck on Sunday.

A reward would be possible through Crimestoppers (605) 367-7007.